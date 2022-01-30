Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hanmi Financial Corporation is the holding company for Hanmi Bank, one of the leading banks providing services to the multi-ethnic communities of Southern California with full service offices. Hanmi Bank is a business bank conducting a general community banking business, with its primary market encompassing multi-ethnic small business customers. The bank specializes in commercial, SBA, trade finance, and consumer lending and is a recognized community leader serving the diverse communities throughout Southern California. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Hanmi Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised Hanmi Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jonestrading lifted their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of HAFC opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average is $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $808.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.25. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 31.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hanmi Financial will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 124,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 142,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

