Zacks Investment Research Lowers Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Trade Desk, Inc. is a provider of technology platform for advertising. The company through self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers create, manage and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns which includes display, video, audio, native and social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices and connected TV. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Asia. The Trade Desk, Inc. is headquartered in Ventura, CA. “

Get Trade Desk alerts:

TTD has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.68.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $63.60 on Friday. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.58, a PEG ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.71.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $912,008.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $569,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,626 shares of company stock valued at $31,694,846 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 542.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 53.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trade Desk (TTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.