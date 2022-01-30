Zacks Investment Research Lowers TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer and other underserved therapeutic needs. The Company is focused on the development of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various B-cell proliferative disorders including lymphoma, leukemia, and auto-immune diseases. TG Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Manhattan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in New York. “

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.50.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.92. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $56.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.94.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $1,445,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $720,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,976,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 38,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 18,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 24.6% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.