Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comstock Resources, Inc. is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, development, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The company’s oil and natural gas reserve base is entirely concentrated in the Gulf of Mexico, Southeast Texas and East Texas/North Louisiana regions. “

CRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.29.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.33. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $511.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 293,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 132,800 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,558,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,082,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 302,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

