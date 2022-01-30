Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers. It provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters. The Company provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is based in Mahon, Ireland. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Fearnley Fonds cut Ardmore Shipping to a hold rating and set a $4.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. UBS Group cut Ardmore Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

NYSE ASC opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $109.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter worth $68,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 60.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

