Zacks: Brokerages Expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) to post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.16. Utz Brands reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $312.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.01 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.75%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UTZ. Stephens cut shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.05.

UTZ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.51. 662,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,366. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.22%.

In other news, CAO Todd Staub acquired 2,000 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $28,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $318,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,356 shares of company stock worth $4,550,887 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,753,000 after purchasing an additional 119,065 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Utz Brands by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,683,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,266,000 after purchasing an additional 312,568 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Utz Brands by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,858,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,104,000 after purchasing an additional 108,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Utz Brands by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,620,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,070,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,606,000 after acquiring an additional 419,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

