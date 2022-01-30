Zacks: Brokerages Expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is $0.05. PlayAGS posted earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $67.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 350.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 521.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PlayAGS during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.63. The stock had a trading volume of 206,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 3.34. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.70.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

