Zacks: Brokerages Expect PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) to Post -$0.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.52) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.39). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.53). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.78). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

Get PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 million.

PHAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAS opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.79. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $5.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $4,998,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,081,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 461,824 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,868,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 297,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $818,000. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.