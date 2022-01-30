Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.81 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will announce sales of $20.81 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.35 billion and the lowest is $20.39 billion. Lowe’s Companies posted sales of $20.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year sales of $95.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.30 billion to $96.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $96.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $95.67 billion to $97.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.57.

NYSE LOW traded up $9.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $234.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,215,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market cap of $158.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.47. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 12,626 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

