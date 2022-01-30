Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.01). Genasys posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Genasys will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 million. Genasys had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 1.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Genasys in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:GNSS opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.35 million, a PE ratio of 185.59 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80. Genasys has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $8.32.

In other Genasys news, CEO Richard Danforth bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNSS. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genasys in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Genasys in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Genasys in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Genasys by 29.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

