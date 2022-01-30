Zacks: Brokerages Expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to Post $1.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Copa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.20. Copa reported earnings per share of ($2.00) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 152.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.87. Copa had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1274.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPA. Raymond James raised shares of Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.57.

NYSE:CPA traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,216. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.54. Copa has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPA. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copa by 88.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the third quarter worth $71,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

