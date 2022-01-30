Zacks: Brokerages Expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. Casa Systems posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 81.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Casa Systems had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $99.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CASA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 83,713 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 1,053.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 26,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CASA opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.06. Casa Systems has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

