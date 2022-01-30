Zacks: Brokerages Expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will announce ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($1.18). Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of ($3.62) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($12.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.84) to ($11.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($6.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.51) to ($2.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.55.

In other news, Director John W. Childs acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $122.87 per share, with a total value of $614,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $1,096,968.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,474 shares of company stock worth $15,904,399. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,460,000 after purchasing an additional 908,024 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BHVN traded up $7.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,031. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.62. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $62.57 and a 52 week high of $151.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

