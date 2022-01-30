Zacks: Brokerages Expect a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) will report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.05. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover a.k.a. Brands.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $161.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.53 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Shares of NYSE AKA traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $6.60. 224,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,417. a.k.a. Brands has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.02.

In other a.k.a. Brands news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,922,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,377,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,412,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

