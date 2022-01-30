Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.74. Premier Financial posted earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:PFC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 367,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,062. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average of $30.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.37. Premier Financial has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $35.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

In related news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $97,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Premier Financial by 15.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 349.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 10,439 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 18.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the second quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 21.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

