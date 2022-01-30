Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $446.29 Million

Equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will post $446.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $470.63 million and the lowest is $428.24 million. Moelis & Company posted sales of $422.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Moelis & Company.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

NYSE MC opened at $55.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.20. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $48.99 and a twelve month high of $77.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.15.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 133,461 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 211,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,043,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moelis & Company (MC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.