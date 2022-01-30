Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.59 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) will report sales of $3.59 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.61 billion. IQVIA posted sales of $3.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full-year sales of $13.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $13.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.56 billion to $15.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IQVIA.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IQV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.37.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,400,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,120,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,656,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,330,000 after buying an additional 674,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,361,000 after buying an additional 585,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $6.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $238.82. 819,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,300. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $176.51 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

