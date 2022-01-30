Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Excellon Resources’ earnings. Excellon Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Excellon Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Excellon Resources.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.17). Excellon Resources had a negative return on equity of 28.63% and a negative net margin of 112.36%. The business had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter.

EXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Excellon Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Pi Financial cut shares of Excellon Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of Excellon Resources stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Excellon Resources has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Excellon Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Excellon Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

