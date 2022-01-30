Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.00 Billion

Analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to report $12.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported sales of $11.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year sales of $46.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.36 billion to $46.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $47.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.88 billion to $47.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMY. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,847,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,259,403. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The company has a market cap of $144.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.00%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 79,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 24,009 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 38,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Highlander Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,235,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 36,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

