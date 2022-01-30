Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Brokerages forecast that BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) will report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BioCardia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). BioCardia posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BioCardia.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 1,237.37% and a negative return on equity of 72.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCDA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BioCardia by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 166,396 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BioCardia during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in BioCardia during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BioCardia by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioCardia during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCDA traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.44. 16,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,860. BioCardia has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brand. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.

