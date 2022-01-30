Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to Announce $0.60 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Albany International posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albany International will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Albany International.

AIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $445,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $1,029,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,800 shares of company stock worth $1,914,728 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Albany International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,787,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $367,994,000 after purchasing an additional 56,201 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Albany International by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,831,000 after purchasing an additional 231,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Albany International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,272,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,572,000 after purchasing an additional 46,445 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Albany International by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,072,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,451,000 after purchasing an additional 74,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Albany International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,352,000 after purchasing an additional 25,367 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIN opened at $81.67 on Friday. Albany International has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $93.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.20%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

