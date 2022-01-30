Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.20). Agile Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,072.43% and a negative return on equity of 231.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $43,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 40.0% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $121,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGRX stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

