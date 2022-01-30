Zacks: Analysts Expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to Announce $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.88. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NYSE:PBH opened at $57.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $39.44 and a one year high of $63.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

In other news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 85.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 30.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $568,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 684,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,645,000 after acquiring an additional 42,689 shares during the period.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

