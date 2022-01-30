Zacks: Analysts Expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to post $0.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Omeros’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the lowest is ($0.30). Omeros posted earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 270.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OMER. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.32.

OMER stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $352.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.29. Omeros has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $23.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Omeros by 755.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Omeros by 982.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Omeros by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

