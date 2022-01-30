Zacks: Analysts Expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to Post $0.85 EPS

Equities research analysts expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.94. DISH Network posted earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DISH shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

NASDAQ DISH traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,871,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,590. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.88. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 236.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in DISH Network by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in DISH Network by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

