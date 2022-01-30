Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to Announce $2.52 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will report $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.59. WESCO International reported earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year earnings of $9.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $9.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $11.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.18. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.38.

In related news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 6,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $830,329.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $901,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,212 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,952 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,495,000 after buying an additional 14,602 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,072,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,275,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WESCO International stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $118.88. 504,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.34. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $70.49 and a 1-year high of $140.92.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

