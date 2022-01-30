Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Analysts expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) to post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). Target Hospitality posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $89.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.50 million. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 24,493 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TH opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.53 million, a PE ratio of -16.72, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Target Hospitality has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $5.49.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

