Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Brokerages predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.94. SPX FLOW posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $2.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $389.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FLOW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of SPX FLOW stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.78. 866,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,076. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.56 and a 200 day moving average of $79.89. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in SPX FLOW by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,246,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in SPX FLOW by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in SPX FLOW by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

