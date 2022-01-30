Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Sprouts Farmers Market reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

SFM traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,012,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $31.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.27. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

