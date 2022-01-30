Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will report $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Simmons First National posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

SFNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $28.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.80. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In related news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $173,897.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter worth $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the second quarter worth $92,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the third quarter worth about $123,000. 20.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

