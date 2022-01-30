Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to Announce $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.07. Materion reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $4.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $388.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.30 million. Materion had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

MTRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $150,646.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Materion during the fourth quarter worth about $892,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Materion during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Materion by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 415,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,203 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Materion by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 23,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Materion during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

MTRN stock opened at $81.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Materion has a twelve month low of $63.88 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.21 and a 200-day moving average of $79.22. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

