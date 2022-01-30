Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.23 Billion

Analysts expect that Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) will announce sales of $5.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Braskem’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.40 billion and the lowest is $5.05 billion. Braskem posted sales of $3.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Braskem will report full year sales of $19.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.77 billion to $19.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.60 billion to $18.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Braskem.

Get Braskem alerts:

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Braskem had a return on equity of 437.34% and a net margin of 14.93%.

BAK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Santander restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Braskem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. HSBC raised shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NYSE:BAK opened at $18.96 on Friday. Braskem has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.98.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $2.7104 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Braskem’s payout ratio is presently 40.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Braskem by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Braskem by 1,514.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Braskem by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 122,367 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braskem (BAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.