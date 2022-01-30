Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $431.70 Million

Analysts expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to post sales of $431.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $429.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $433.60 million. BOK Financial reported sales of $444.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 12.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share.

BOKF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total value of $849,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $54,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,205 over the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BOK Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in BOK Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $846,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,115,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,826,000 after purchasing an additional 126,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BOKF traded up $2.68 on Thursday, hitting $101.45. 219,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.44. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $72.81 and a 52 week high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.43%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOK Financial (BOKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.