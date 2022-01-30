Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 56.2% from the December 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZWRK. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z-Work Acquisition stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Z-Work Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

