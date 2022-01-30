YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Stock Position Increased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 28.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,951 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YPF opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $5.86.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

