Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $3.96 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000533 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.96 million and approximately $369,830.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00048455 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.72 or 0.06825144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,916.01 or 1.00119899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00051663 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00052694 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

