Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) Receives $6.45 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.45.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XOS in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of XOS from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of XOS in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XOS opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01. XOS has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $14.63.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XOS will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XOS news, Director George N. Mattson purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George N. Mattson purchased 35,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $141,173.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 185,560 shares of company stock worth $738,173.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XOS in the third quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in XOS during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in XOS during the third quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in XOS during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in XOS during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOS Company Profile

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

