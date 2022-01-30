Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the December 31st total of 140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XBIO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,249 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 418,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 277,669 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XBIO opened at $0.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.47. Xenetic Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $5.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative net margin of 511.13% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xenetic Biosciences will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

