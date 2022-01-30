Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Xcel Energy updated its FY22 guidance to $3.10-3.20 EPS.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $69.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.32 and a 200 day moving average of $66.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 62.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

