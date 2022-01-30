Woodward (WWD) to Release Earnings on Monday

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 31st. Analysts expect Woodward to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Woodward has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.550-$3.950 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.55-$3.95 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.76 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Woodward to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Woodward stock opened at $108.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.64. Woodward has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Woodward stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Woodward worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

