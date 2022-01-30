Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WWD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,416,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,638,000 after purchasing an additional 81,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,973,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,977,000 after buying an additional 202,018 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,027,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,081,000 after buying an additional 38,243 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,728,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,422,000 after buying an additional 299,683 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Woodward by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,776,000 after purchasing an additional 126,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $108.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.72.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Woodward’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Read More: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.