Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.13.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 20,686 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $710,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $26,949.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,304 over the last 90 days. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWW stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.09. The stock had a trading volume of 445,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,009. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.14.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $636.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.71%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

