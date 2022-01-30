Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 7,658 Shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,658 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSTR. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $360,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSTR opened at $9.68 on Friday. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

