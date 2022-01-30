Wolverine Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 333.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,336 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 248,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after acquiring an additional 135,248 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 423,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,062,000 after acquiring an additional 37,418 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRE. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.91.

Duke Realty stock opened at $57.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 46.09%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

