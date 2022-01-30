Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 161,793 Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 161,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RQI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 64.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 39.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the second quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 290,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $16.38. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $18.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.