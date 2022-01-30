Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 346.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,452 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ferro were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,981,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $193,722,000 after purchasing an additional 94,098 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 1.4% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 4,951,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,718,000 after purchasing an additional 70,574 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,102,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,925,000 after purchasing an additional 13,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,683,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,876,000 after purchasing an additional 115,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 962.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,378,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,424 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferro presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

NYSE FOE opened at $21.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Ferro Co. has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.09.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Ferro had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferro Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

