Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 18,522 Shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) by 11.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 182,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,522 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ventoux CCM Acquisition were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 8.8% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,860,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,900,000. 67.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.36.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

