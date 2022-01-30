WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AGZD opened at $46.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.67. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $46.38 and a 1-year high of $49.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 2,896.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 17,377 shares during the period.

