Wintrust Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cigna by 19,515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Cigna by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.83.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $233.45 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

