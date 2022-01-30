Wintrust Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the third quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Ingredion by 84.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $94.53 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $73.82 and a 1-year high of $101.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.94 and a 200-day moving average of $93.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.88%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INGR. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays began coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.60.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.